



Zapad-2021 is a part of the annual series of large scale exercises that serve as a capstone to the Russian Armed Forces annual training cycle.





Amidst the ongoing border tussle with China and reiteration of ceasefire understandings with Pakistan, Indian armed forces will be participating in the exercise Zapad-2021 along with them, being held in Russia from September 3, wherein troops of 17 countries have been invited.





The countries invited include China, Pakistan, Armenia, Belarus, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Serbia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.





The 14-day-long exercise is scheduled to take place at Mulino Training Ground in Nizhniy, which is 423 km east of Moscow.





The series rotates through four main Russian strategic Commands, including Zapad (West), Vostok (East), Tsentr (Centre) and Kavkaz (Caucasus).





These exercises are a means of gauging battle-readiness in each of Russia's four military districts.





In 2019, the Indian Army had participated in Exercise Tsentr with a strength of 140 personnel while stayed away from the 2020 Kavkaz exercise, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.





In the Kavkaz exercise, China and Pakistan had also participated in the joint exercise.





Besides, there are two exercises that are also planned in Russia -- Exercise Indira and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Military exercise.





Exercise Indira will be held from August 1-13, in which a unit of Mechanised Infantry is participating.





The joint exercise is designed to improve interoperability and the relationship between the two nations. A total of 250 personnel will be participating in the exercise from the Indian side.







