



GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to conduct a joint study on diverting Brahmaputra water during monsoon to 5902 sq km of wetland.





In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himnata Biswa Sarma wrote, "I thank Hon HM Sri @AmitShah for guiding us in a meeting of NESAC Society. The joint study by NESAC & @isro on diverting Brahmaputra water during monsoon to 5902 sq km of the wetland is likely to immensely benefit Assam. We are proposing a pilot for this involving CWC, Jal Shakti & WRD."





"NESAC is going to be significantly critical in guiding us on use of space technology for flood control, wetland management, preservation of forest cover in the region, agriculture development, monitoring of inter-state border management, etc," he further added.





The decision was taken during the meeting held at the NESAC in Shillong, where union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the region's space science and technology centre. All chief ministers of the north-eastern states were also present.





Union Minister for Science and Technology and Space Jitendra Singh, as well as Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy, were also present along with K Sivan, chairman of the ISRO and secretary of the Department of Space, and chairman of the NESAC.





The NESAC, a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DoS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), contributes to the region's development by providing advanced space technology assistance.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Meghalaya's Shillong to begin a two-day visit to the north-eastern part of the country.





This is Shah's first visit to the region since the April-May election in Assam, in which the BJP swept to victory.





Among his more important engagements will be a closed-door meeting of the chief ministers, chief secretaries, and police chiefs of the eight northeast states, at which interstate border issues might also be discussed.







