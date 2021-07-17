Heavy Weight Torpedo (Varunastra) undergoing test, is being manufactured by BDL





Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Chairman and Managing Director Siddharth Mishra on Friday stated that BDL has a very good order book from the Armed Forces and is also endeavouring to expand its footprints in the global market by offering its exportable products to friendly countries.





Addressing after greeting the employees of the company on the occasion of 52nd formation day of BDL here, Mishra urged the employees to continue to work hard with diligence to execute the orders by meeting the committed delivery schedule.





BDL celebrated its Formation Day at its various units and offices adhering to COVID-19 protocol.





On its 52nd Formation Day, BDL once again rededicates itself to Vision & Mission of the Company and to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the Defence sector.





He thanked the ex-employees and other stakeholders for being part of the Company’s success over the years.





In line with the new policy initiatives of the Government of India and as a measure to upgrade its technology and become ‘Atmanirbhar’, BDL is setting up new infrastructure for ‘Surface-Mount Technology’, ‘High Performance Computing Facility’, ‘Seeker Facility Centre’, ‘Warhead Production Facility’, ‘High Temperature Carbon Composite’ state-of-the-art Central Stores and Environmental Testing Facility.





The establishment of new facilities will further strengthen the existing infrastructure of the Company facilitating capacity expansion as well as help in offering ‘complete solution’ to its customers.





BDL is also expanding its product portfolios and is diversifying into new areas like Mines, Anti- Submarine Warfare Suite and Anti-Drone System.





Among the new projects where BDL is involved as a Development cum Production partner/production agency, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon System, Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missiles are major programmes for the Company with large business opportunities. BDL in the last five decades has grown to become a major Defence Public Sector Undertaking involved in supporting the Indian Armed Forces.





BDL, over the last five decades has evolved to be among the few companies in the world having state-of-the-art facilities for manufacture and supply of Guided Missiles, Underwater Weapons, Air-borne products and allied defence equipment for Indian Armed Forces.





As a part of its philosophy of providing Product Life Cycle Support, BDL has been supporting the Armed Forces with Refurbishment / Life Extension of vintage Missiles and obsolescence Management.





The Company has strengthened its in-house R&D capabilities primarily focusing on Design & Engineering activities and several of its products are already inducted by the customers. BDL is actively involved with DRDO as a ‘Development Partner’ for various missiles and underwater weapons program.





BDL has also been nominated as the Prime Production Agency by DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program for Prithvi, Akash and Nag.





Similarly, in the underwater weapons category, the Light Weight Torpedo and Heavy Weight Torpedo (Varunastra) are being manufactured under technical collaboration with NSTL.





During the previous year, BDL has added more products to its portfolio which include “Dishani” (Sonobuoy),”Garudastra”, Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment.





The Company has also successfully handed over Varunastra, the Heavy Weight Torpedo and Akash Missiles to its customers.





While the Company focuses on its core business area, it also has been able to live up to the needs of the society and continue to work with various NGOs/Government bodies through its CSR activity spread from health care & education to food & shelter.





As a part of its CSR initiative, BDL has always been a key contributor to the needs of the society.





In the COVID-19 pandemic, that swept across the country, BDL has been providing support to hospitals and Government by providing Deep freezers to Telangana Government, Oxygen Generator Plant, organizing Covid awareness programme in Aspirational Districts like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Bhupalpally and Kothagudem in Telangana, contributing it’s mite for construction of 1000 bedded COVID-19 specialized hospital in New Delhi, contribution for construction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Covid Hospital at Lucknow and contribution for oxygen support facility at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences, Visakhapatnam.