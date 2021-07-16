



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the Indo-China border bogey again based on a report in Business Standard by defence journalist Ajai Shukla. However, the BJP was quick to rebut this report in a Tweet by Amit Malviya, who is the national in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department. He called the news report bogus and fake.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said in a Tweet that the current government did not take even a few “seconds to destroy” what had been built over “centuries” in India.





Amid fresh reports of clashes between Indian and Chinese forces at Ladakh, Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday, “Modi government has weakened our country by making foreign and defence policy, a national political gimmick. India has never been so insecure.”





Sharing a report from Business Standard written by defence analyst Ajai Shukla, who is known to be close to the Gandhi family, which reported of fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh, Gandhi added that the Centre’s “use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool” has made India vulnerable.

This #FakeStory, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother in law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the national herald scam and on the board of RGF!



Bogus story written for Rahul to plug? https://t.co/hkmFPOIKih pic.twitter.com/FeH00fLcdH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 14, 2021 GOI’s use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country.



India has never been this vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/1QLCbANYqC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2021





BJP has reacted to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, saying the news report shared by him was “fake.” “His #FakeStory, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother-in-law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the National Herald scam and on the board of RGF! Bogus story written for Rahul to plug?” said Amit Malviya who heads BJP’s Information technology cell.







