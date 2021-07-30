



New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, where they discussed efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.





'Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Modi discussed regional challenges and a growing range of cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, shared values and democratic principles, and regional security, including through US-Australia-India-Japan Quad consultations,' Price said in a statement.





In a separate statement, Prime Minister's Office said, Secretary Blinken conveyed greetings of President Biden and Vice President Harris to the Prime Minister.





He briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day and expressed strong commitment to further deepen India US strategic relations in various sectors including defence, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.





The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by President Biden including those related to the Quad, COVID-19 and Climate Change.





The Prime Minister also said that the societies of US and India share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom and liberty, and the Indian diaspora in the US has contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties.





The PM noted that the India-US Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by COVID-19, global economic recovery and climate change, the statement said.







