



Amid increased infiltration attempts by Pakistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is on Thursday visiting the Line of Control (LoC) to review the forces' operational preparedness. Additionally, CDS Bipin Rawat will also review the Anti-Infiltration grid during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. CDS Rawat will be briefed by the Northern Army Commanders on the situation along the LoC.





CDS Bipin Rawat Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC





CDS Rawat's visit comes in the wake of increased new challenges faced by the armed forces, mainly drones coming from Pakistan. In addition, alert forces have repeatedly thwarted infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists even as the drone threat looms in the Union Territory. As per reports, the Northern Army Commanders met the CDS earlier on Wednesday as well.





Therefore, the meeting will discuss the preparedness of forces in key forward areas in the border region. Moreover, it is also being reported that terror launchpads across the border have become active again and infiltration bids have surged in recent weeks. Earlier, four infiltrators were killed as two different attempts were foiled in last few days.





Army Chief Visits Pokhran, Rajasthan





Apart from CDS Rawat, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also visiting Pokhran in Rajasthan to review the operational preparedness of the Corps of Artillery. General Naravane will also witness the firing drills of howitzers, including the Bofors and the indigenous Dhanush.





Drone Sightings In Jammu





After the recent Jammu airbase drone attack, several drone sightings have been reported in the region. The repeated instances have prompted the army to opt for counter-measures. The Indian Army has therefore installed high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones or security threats at the airbase. The high-mast lighting will be able to detect the drones at a considerable distance and will help thwart incoming threats.







