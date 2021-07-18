



Considered views on the proposal were sought from the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh and the Chief Justice of the High Court.





A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice informing that the 'long-winding and cumbersome' nomenclature 'Common High Court of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh' have been changed to 'High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh'. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday has signed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2021, to effect the change.





"Present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome. The said nomenclature may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common HCs," the notification read.





Considered views on the proposal were sought from the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh and the Chief Justice of the High Court.





"The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vide letter dated October 27, last year, and the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh vide letter dated October 20, 2020, have conveyed their agreement to the proposed change in the name of the High Court," it said.





"The then chief justice of the common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh vide letter dated November 21, 2020, has also conveyed her no objection to the proposed name," it added.







