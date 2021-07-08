



Srinagar: A crucial security meet will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.





A crucial meet over the Jammu and Kashmir security situation will take place at 10:30 am in Sringar on Friday.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair the meeting which will take place at Raj Bhawan auditorium.





The meeting will also be attended by 15 corp commanders, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, IG Kashmir and IG Jammu, ADG CID top Intel, military and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.





AOC Air Force from Udhampur and BSF top officials will also be present at the meeting among others.





A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was also killed during the encounter in the Kupwara district on Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.







