



The 27-year-old went missing at around 2.30 PM local time. Her shoes and mobile phone are missing





In a shocking development, Silsela Alikhail, daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhel, was kidnapped in Islamabad on Friday.





According to details given by Afghanistan authorities, Silsela was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals.





In a strongly-worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret".





The ministry said it "strongly condemns this heinous act".





The Afghan foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."





Silsela is currently under medical care at a hospital. Afghan foreign ministry has called on Pakistani govt to take "immediate necessary actions" to ensure "full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families" in accordance with international treaties and conventions.





The 27-year-old went missing at around 2.30 PM local time near House 35, Street 13 F7/2 near Rana Market. Her shoes and mobile phone are missing.





Afghan government is following the matter with Pakistan government and has urged Islamabad to "identify and prosecute" the perpetrators at the soonest possible time.





This is not the first time diplomats and their families have come under target. Indian diplomats have been in past faced harassment in Pakistani capital Islamabad, something that has become a norm of sorts.







