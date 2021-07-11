



Indian Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz (Res) on July 09, 2021.





Rajnath Singh congratulated Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz (Res) on assuming the charge of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel.





In a tweet after the telephonic conversation, the Indian Defence Minister said he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation and advance the strategic partnership.





He also thanked Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz (Res) for the assistance provided to India by Israel for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.











