



Hyderabad: Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, distinguished scientist and Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), has been appointed as the Director General (DG), Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS) at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad. Dr Murthy will replace distinguished scientist MSR Prasad in the role.





Known for his work in indigenous design and development of advanced avionics technologies, Dr Murthy joined DRDO in 1986. As the Director and Program Director at the RCI, he steered the design, development and delivery of avionics and missiles.





A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from REC Warangal, he holds an M Tech from JNTU, Hyderabad and a Ph D in Computer Science from IIIT Hyderabad.





The chief architect of advanced onboard computer technologies for missile systems, Dr Murthy led the avionics development for Mission Shakti, India’s first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) and Agni 5 missile. He also played a vital role in the avionics systems for several missile systems like Akash NG, ATGM Nag, BrahMos, BVRAAM Astra among others, a press release said.





Dr Murthy also led the conceptualisation and development of Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) and was responsible for the development of advanced real-time computer technologies for various missiles and fighter aircraft.







