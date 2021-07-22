



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested the latest Akash surface-to-air missile system. The test was conducted from a test range off the Odisha coast on Wednesday.





According to the defence ministry, the test was conducted at around 12:45 pm from a land-based platform.





The ministry claims that the new version of the Akash missile (Akash-NG) can strike targets at a distance of around 60 km and fly at a speed of up to Mach 2.5.





"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the new generation Akash Missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on July 21," the ministry said.





"The flight trial was conducted at around 12:45 PM from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as multifunction radar, command, control and communication system and launcher participating in the deployment configuration," it added in a statement.





The new missile system has been developed by the DRDO's lab in Hyderabad. It has been built in collaboration with other wings of the defence research organisation.





The flight data on the missile confirmed the success of the test. DRDO deployed a number of monitoring mechanisms such as electro-optical tracking systems, radar and telemetry.





"The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats," the ministry said.





"Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the Indian Air Force," it added.





The DRDO, the Indian Air Force and production agencies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) was also congratulated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the successful test-firing of the missile.







