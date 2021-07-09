



JAMMU: The leads gathered by investigating agencies in twin drone terror attacks on the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Satwari here in the wee hours of July 27 are once again leading to direct involvement of Pakistan amid reports that pressure fuse fitted on the flying machines which triggered the explosions was highly sophisticated and might have been manufactured in Pakistan Ordnance factory.





Sources said the blast using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) fitted on drones might have been initiated with pressure fuse, which is military ordnance and not a normally IED indicating that it might have been manufactured in Pakistan Ordnance factory.





“It was not a normal IED. It had a pressure fuse, which initiated the blast. Such type of IED can be manufactured in Ordnance factories only. Involvement of Pakistan Ordnance is almost clear,’’ sources said.





The IEDs, as already reported, were fitted with RDX filled compact devices and had reportedly been launched from Pakistan side opposite International Border of Makwal which had shorter aerial distance towards Satwari where the Indian Air Force base, which was targeted by the drone attacks, is located.





Sources believed that Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)-Pakistan army nexus was responsible for the drone strikes at the Indian Air Force base in which two IAF personnel were injured while minor damage was caused to a portion of the building. The drones either returned to Pakistan or were diverted to an isolated area, they pointed out.





“Manufacturing such sophisticated IEDs like the one fitted on two drones required military expertise and very high knowledge,’’ sources said, adding that clearly established the involvement of Pakistan’s Ordnance factory.







