



A drone was spotted near international border in Jammu around 10 pm on Tuesday, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to fire five to six rounds, following which it went back to the Pakistan territory, an official said.





“On intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by own troops in Arnia sector at about 0952 pm at height of 200 metres on own side. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned back. Area being searched. Nothing found so far," the BSF said in a statement.





This is for the sixth time that a drone was seen hovering over Jammu after two explosions rocked the India Air Force Station in June. Two IAF personnel had suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan.





The Jammu and Kashmir police chief later said that another major strike was averted when a terrorist, believed to be working for the Pakistan-based outfit Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested with an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) that was to be used for a strike “in a crowded place". The arrest is not linked to the airport attack, Dilbagh Singh said.





A day later three suspected drones were spotted again at three different locations in Jammu. According to officials, the first drone was spotted in Kaluchak cantonment area, second in Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in Kunjwani area between 1:30 and and 4 am.





Spotting of hexacopter was also reported inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the night of June 26. It is said to have happened hours before the Jammu Indian Air Force Base drone attack.





“It was possibly recording our function which was a curtain raiser event on India’s 75th Independence Day but we can’t be sure of their intention," a diplomat said.







