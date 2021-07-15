

Elon Musk on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully conducting the third long-duration hot test on the Vikas Engine that would launch the ambitious Gaganyaan program.





Congratulations! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021





Musk, the founder of aerospace manufacturing giant SpaceX, commented "Congratulations" on ISRO's tweet.





ISRO tested the liquid propellant Vikas Engine as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan program, The test was conducted for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MK-III vehicle, ISRO said in a statement.





The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.







