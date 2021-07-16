



At least four fresh drone sightings were witnessed in the past 32 hours above critical Indian Army installations on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International border in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua, Samba as well as Jammu district, Republic media Network has learned. The drone activity was spotted near key Kaluchak military station, just days after the unmanned explosive-laden aircraft systems conducted twin attacks on Indian Air Force Station in Jammu, missing the fighter aircraft hanger nearby. A targeted aerial drone activity had been witnessed by the Indian Armed forces along the line of control in the Pallanwala sector of Khour near and the Army installation in Samba and Hiranagar sector of Kathua at least thrice prior to the recent sightings on July 15.





4 Pakistan Drones Spotted Near LoC





Sources from security agencies told Republic that the military sentinel stationed at the post alerted the senior armed forces officials of the suspected drone sightings that were seen mysteriously hovering in the Kaluchak area at about 20:15, late evening in the vicinity of the army installation. No shots were fired. The second incident was reported near a military establishment in the Pallanwala sector of Khour, along the LoC. The mysterious drone was suspected of making attempts of entering the Indian territory at 9 pm, prompting forces to retaliate with fire shots, pushing the drone back into Pakistan.





In Jammu’s Nandpur area of Samba, the third drone sighting was reported at about 8.15 pm with military troops firing multiple rounds of shots at the aerial object until it vanished. Police launched a search operation, alerting the military establishments in the nearby areas. The fourth sighting of the drone occurred in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district at 8 pm late evening by the locals, who told the Republic that they spotted the drone-like aerial system hovering in the sky, making advancements towards Chack Diyala. The incident was reported to the Jammu police, and footage as evidence was also shared.





More than a dozen incidents of drone sightings the IED bombings of the Indian Air Force Station in the Satwari area of Jammu on June 27 have been reported. Earlier yesterday, a separate drone was spotted pushed back by alert troops of BSF in the Arnia sector, causing an alarm among the Border Security Forces (BSF) and prompting the security agencies to send out the alerts. Authorities are yet to figure the actual locations where these drones were launched at.





“On the intervening night of 13-14 July, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector at about 09:52 pm, approximately 200 meters on their side. Troops on alert fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it [the drone] returned back. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far,” the BSF said in a statement.







