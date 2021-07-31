Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, AAK Niazi's surrender picture is seen behind





With Greek-Indian relations rapidly growing, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane had a video conversation with Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff.





In a Twitter announcement, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information for the Indian Army said that the conversation was about aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.





However, what caught people’s attention from the tweet was the photograph behind General Naravane.





1971: The Bangladesh liberation war-Fall of Dhaka-birth of a new nation





The Pakistani Instrument of Surrender





The Pakistani Instrument of Surrender was a written agreement that enabled the surrender of 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces Eastern Command to the Indian military on 16 December 1971.





This act ended the Bangladesh Liberation War, the 1971 Bangladesh Genocide by the Pakistani military and their jihadist allies, and the creation of Bangladesh as a nation-state.





Bangladesh up until independence was a part of Pakistan that was suffering from Muslim Punjabi chauvinism and persecution.





However, this war was notable not only because it secured Bangladesh’s independence, but because the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender was the largest military surrender in human history.





Meanwhile, it is recalled that earlier this month the Indian Navy Frigate INS Tabar conducted a joint PASSEX (Passing Exercise) with the Themistoklis Frigate in the sea area southwest of Crete.





This joint training was carried out in the framework of the international collaborations of the Greek Armed Forces in accordance with the planning of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.







