



Godrej & Boyce has bagged a Rs 468 crore order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India to supply steam generators for 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) project.





The company's process equipment division will be supplying the generators for the indigenous project and is the biggest order for the division yet, Godrej & Boyce said in a statement.





Steam generators are critical equipment in a nuclear power plant for generating clean (non-fossil) and reliable source of power for baseload requirements, the statement said.





The generators will be manufactured at the company's facility in Dahej, Gujarat.







