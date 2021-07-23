



NELLORE: Hyderabad-based Premier Explosives Ltd (PEL) has firmed up plans for establishing a unit in the vicinity of ISRO Spaceport in Sriharikota. The Rs 2600 million company will produce strap-on motors for Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and some critical components for ISRO and DRDO at the facility. According to the collector PEL will invest Rs 300 crore on the proposed unit and commission the same within two years.





SPSR Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that they have identified 300 acres of land as required by PEL near Ogili in Sullurpeta segment





The unit will produce explosives propellants and straps on motors Babu said adding that it is a labour-intensive organisation.







