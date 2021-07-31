

UAC First Deputy Director Sergei Yarkovoy stressed that the company had developed a set of solutions to upgrade the aircraft and expand its possibilities and performance specifications



MOSCOW: OJSC Il (part of United Aircraft Corporation, UAC) is ready to offer a modernized package for upgrades to Il-76 planes from all around the world, UAC First Deputy Director Sergei Yarkovoy said in an interview with TASS.





"We’ve got a so-called modernization package, a set of solutions to upgrade the aircraft and expand its possibilities and performance specifications that we have developed under the programs for modernization of the existing Il-76MD aircraft fleet," he said.





Through the package, customers are provided with a wide range of possibilities to upgrade the fleet, even including re-motorization," Yarkovoy said. "The presence of a large fleet of Il-76 planes around the globe is an important advantage. This fleet needs maintenance and upgrades. For the company this is an additional resource to ensure economic sustainability and a reserve for new deliveries," he explained.





Export models of modernized Il-76MD-90A and fueller Il-78M-90A are of great interest to clients all around the world, first of all in Middle Eastern and Asian-Pacific countries, UAC First Deputy Director said.







