Following the 'promise' by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to identify the kidnappers of the Afghan envoy's daughter within 48 hours, the Pakistan Police has failed to find any evidence in Silsila Alikhail's assault and abduction case. Having failed, the Pakistan Police has subsequently proceeded to rule out the kidnapping angle altogether, despite the incident having triggered a major diplomatic row between the two neighbouring nations.





Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted, tortured and assaulted on Friday by unknown persons in Islamabad. She was abducted while riding a rented vehicle and was held for several hours before being released. She was found near F-9 Park area of the capital with torture marks on her body.





No Evidence That Afghan Envoy's Daughter Was Kidnapped: Pakistan Police



Addressing a press conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameelur Rehman said police had collected the video footage of all places visited by the envoy's daughter that included the collected data of around 300 CCTV cameras in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. We used all our resources for the investigation and supported all law enforcement agencies, he said, adding that the abduction was not proven yet.





Pakistan Dismisses Afghan Envoy's Daughter's Abduction





Earlier, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday claimed that the kidnapping of Silsila Alikhail was an 'international conspiracy'. In an interview with Pakistan's Geo News, the Minister alleged that investigation up to this point had shown that there were no signs of kidnapping and claimed that the daughter of the Afghan envoy 'wasn't kidnapped at all'.





Afghanistan's Ex-PM Hamid Karzai Condemns Kidnapping of Daughter of Afghan Envoy





Earlier, Afghanistan former Prime Minister Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the horrific act and called upon on Pakistan government to bring perpetrators to justice. "The Afghan foreign ministry has asked Pakistan PM Imran Khan to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators and ensure full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions," read the statement issued by Afghanistan.







