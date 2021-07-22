



DRDO said the missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed the same with precision





The successful test flight of the missile marked a major boost for the Narendra Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and would strengthen the Indian Army, the DRDO said.





The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). The mission marked a major boost for the Narendra Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and would strengthen the Indian Army, the DRDO said.





According to ANI inputs, the missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. It hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed the same with precision, the DRDO said, adding the test has validated the minimum range successfully.





“All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturised Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics,” the premier defence research and development body said in a statement.





According to a report in Mint, the man-portable missile is launched using a tripod designed for a maximum range of 2.5 km with a launch weight of less than 15 kg. Its control flight tests have been successfully carried out, while guided flight tests (with IIR Seeker) are planned.







