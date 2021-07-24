



While nine reactors totalling 6.7 GW is under construction, the Indian government has also given in-principal approval for setting up nuclear power capacities totalling 25,248 MW across Jaitapur, Kowada, Chhaya Mithi Virdi (Gujarat), Haripur (West Bengal) and Bhimpur (Madhya Pradesh)





India has achieved its target of atomic energy generation for the first quarter of the current financial year.





As against a target of 10164 million units (MUs) during April-June 2021, the actual generation was 11256 MUs. The overall target for 2021-22 is 41821 MUs. This comes in the backdrop of India’s ambitious nuclear power plans that include constructing a dozen new nuclear power reactors totalling 9 gigawatt (GW).





“This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha," Department of Atomic Energy said in a statement.





While nine reactors totalling 6.7 GW is under construction, the Indian government has also given in-principal approval for setting up nuclear power capacities totalling 25,248 MW across Jaitapur, Kowada (Andhra Pradesh), Chhaya Mithi Virdi (Gujarat), Haripur (West Bengal) and Bhimpur (Madhya Pradesh). The US was instrumental in getting India out of its nuclear isolation with the 2008 civil nuclear deal.





"The targets for nuclear power generation are set on an annual basis, as a part of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)’s annual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)," the statement added.





India has 22 commercial nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 6.78 GW, which are run by NPCIL.







