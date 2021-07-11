



Iran’s new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has invited India for his swearing-in ceremony on August 5





The invitation was extended at a meeting between Raisi and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday when the latter was on a brief stopover in Tehran on his way to Russia for a three-day visit.





S Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to have met President-elect Ebrahim Raisi. At the meeting, Jaishankar also delivered a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President-elect Raisi.





Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart Javad Zarif on various issues ranging from bilateral, connectivity, Chabahar Port to the situation in Afghanistan. EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s interests in the region and support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability.





“The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and expressed concerns over the deteriorating security there. Both sides also discussed joint connectivity initiatives in the region including the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port,” said the MEA spokesperson.





India is among the few countries to be invited to the ceremony, although a decision is yet to be taken about which representative from India will go for the oath-taking ceremony in Tehran.







