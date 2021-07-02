



Amid increased threats of drone attacks by terrorists, the Indian Army has now deployed anti-drone measures in order to thwart any attempts. The Indian Army has deployed an electro-optic drone system in Jammu's Poonch and Rajouri sectors near the Line of Control (LOC). According to reports, the new anti-drone system uses a laser to bring down drones at a distance of 1.5 kilometres by disrupting its communications system. The deployment comes days after a drone attack on the Jammu airbase.





Anti-Drone System Deployed In Poonch And Rajouri



According to reports, the system cuts off the drone's signal from its parent control or operator. The system is mounted on an Indian Army vehicle. which means it is can be transported, This also comes amid an ongoing investigation into the airbase attack that saw the use of drones. In addition, the Indian Army has already started drone training for the police in the border areas. The police are being trained to carry out drone surveillance along the LOC. Moreover, earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Army also installed high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones.





Jammu Drone Attack





In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The blasts come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.







