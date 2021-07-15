



Habibur Rahman procured Army documents and maps to send them to Pakistan





NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Habibur Rahman, who was arrested from Pokhran in Rajasthan, for spying on Indian defence establishments and for the possession of crucial maps and documents of the Indian Army.





Rahman worked for Pakistan's ISI and had also visited the country, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has said. The arrested man is now being questioned further.





The Delhi Police Crime Branch has recovered confidential documents and maps of the Army areas from his possession. The accused has said that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra.





Paramjit Kaur is now being questioned by officers and will soon be handed over to Delhi Police for further probe.





Rahman was supposed to hand over the documents to one Kamal. Police have nabbed a few other suspects and also suspect the involvement of a bigger racket.





According to a PTI report, Delhi Police has said Rahman had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on a contractual basis for the past few years.







