L110 "Vikas" is India's first clustered liquid propulsion rocket engine





The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test on the liquid propellant Vikas engine that would launch the ambitious Gaganyaan program.





The test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine was done for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MK-III vehicle, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan program, ISRO said in a statement.





The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.





As per the statement, the performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.





The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate ISRO's capability to send humans to low-earth orbit onboard an Indian launch vehicle and bring them back to Earth.