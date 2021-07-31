GENOCIDE: 350,000 Pandits, constituting 99% of the total population of Hindus living in Muslim majority Kashmir Valley, were forcibly pushed out of the Valley by Islamic terrorists





Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has prepared a “comprehensive policy” to provide them accommodation in the Valley





Kashmiri Pandits have been taking up jobs in Kashmir and moving back there as they feel more secure, the Centre told Parliament on Wednesday. Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has prepared a “comprehensive policy” to provide them accommodation in the Valley.





“… 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families are registered (by relief office) who had to move from the (Kashmir) Valley since 1990 due to security concerns,” said Rai. He added that out of all these, the number of Hindu migrant families is 39,782. “Kashmiri Pandits have felt more secure in the recent past as is evident from the fact that 3,841 Kashmiri migrant youth have moved back to Kashmir and have taken up jobs in various districts of Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package.” He added the government selected 1,997 more people under the package in April and they will be moving to Kashmir for jobs soon. “...26,684 Kashmiri migrant youth showed interest in going back to the valley by applying for...1,997 posts.”





Rai said 6,000 residential units are being constructed for Kashmir Pandit employees in the Valley. He added 1,000 residential units have been already allotted to these employees. Rai said the government has allowed the inclusion of Kashmiri Pandits, who stayed back in the Valley in the 1990s, in the package. “...they are getting all benefits of government schemes along with others in Kashmir.” Rai said nearly 900 such families, which also include Kashmiri Pandits and Dogra Hindus, are staying in Kashmir.





Rai said all necessary steps to protect the life and property of the minorities in the Valley have been taken.





He was responding to Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut’s question about the safety and economic well-being of the minorities in Kashmir.







