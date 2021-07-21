



The Russian MiG-35 multipurpose fighter has been submitted to the Indian Defence Ministry's tender for the supply of 110 combat aircraft, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik





MOSCOW: The Russian MiG-35 multipurpose fighter has been submitted to the Indian Defence Ministry's tender for the supply of 110 combat aircraft, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik.





"The Russian side placed this jet [MiG-35] in the tender for delivery of 110 medium fighter jets for the Indian Air Force," Shugaev said.





MiG-35S is the newest aviation complex developed with the use of technologies of fifth-generation fighters and designed for eliminating air targets at any time of day and any weather conditions as well as attacking mobile and stationary land and water targets. Developers cite decreased visibility for enemy's radar systems and a new engine with increased thrust among the plane's advantages.





Potential Customers





A demonstration flight of Russia's MiG-35 multipurpose fighter navigated by a foreign customer's pilot is planned for the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) chief, told Sputnik.





"In 2021, the FSVTS received a request to organize a demonstration flight of a MiG-35 fighter with the participation of a pilot from a foreign customer at the MAKS aerospace show," Shugaev said.





The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.







