



First Missile of the first firing unit of MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) for delivery to Indian Air Force was flagged off by Shri MSR Prasad, Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit Hyderabad today. Shri BHVS Narayana Murthy Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Commodore Siddharth Mishra, (Retd), CMD, BDL, senior officials from DRDO and BDL were present on the occasion.





Shri MSR Prasad, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) who is a Government Nominee Director on BDL Board is retiring on attaining superannuation this month was felicitated by BDL in recognition of his contribution to the Company's progress during his tenure. Speaking on the occasion, CMD, BDL expressed his gratitude to the services extended by DG (M&SS) as BDL Board Director and guided the Company achieving its planned objectives.





Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL stated that MRSAM is one of the best examples of joint development of a weapon system. BDL has already completed the Navy order and now both Army and Air Force program are moving simultaneously.





MRSAM is a high response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralize enemy aerial threats - missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, helicopters. Used by Army, Navy and Air Force as different variants. The missile has a range up to 70 km.





Missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic & supersonic cruise missiles. The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. This state of art weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.





BDL, today is a manufacturer and supplier of Guided Missiles, Underwater Weapons, Air-borne products and allied defence equipment for Indian Armed Forces. As a part of its philosophy of providing Product Life Cycle Support, BDL has been supporting the Armed Forces with Refurbishment / Life Extension of vintage Missiles and obsolescence Management.





The Company is also aiming to expand its footprints in the international market by offering Air to Air Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided missiles, underwater weapons and Counter Measure Systems in addition to Akash Missiles to friendly countries.





