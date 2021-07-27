



The Indian Navy has made several upgrades to INS “Tabar” guided-missile frigate as seen in photos during deployments in the Mediterranean and Europe.





The naval ship is now equipped with a new electronic warfare system built by Indian defence firm Bharat Electronics. According to a report by Janes, the new system has been installed to replace an older Russian electronic warfare system.





The Tabar now features the Varuna electronic support measures suite developed by India’s Defence Electronics Research Laboratory. The system is capable of identifying low probability of conventional and intercept radars. It can also monitor up to 500 radar emitters in a dense environment.





To augment the new combat system, the guided-missile frigate has new radars and an active towed array sonar system believed to be from German marine electronics firm Atlas Elektronik.





The Navy has also reportedly replaced the ship’s Garpun Bal radar with a Terma Scanter radar set to be utilized for Tabar’s surface-to-surface missile system.





INS Tabar Maritime Exercises





Last month, the Indian Navy deployed the frigate in Africa and Europe for friendly port visits. Another such goodwill visit is the upcoming 325th Russian Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. The ship has already arrived in Russia and will remain for five days.





The Indian ship also participated in a two-day exercise with France’s Aquitaine and four Rafale fighter jets. The activity consisted of various operations, including anti-submarine and air defence drills.





INS Tabar will participate in continued marine exercises with friendly nations to enhance military cooperation.





Other Military Upgrades





Aside from recent developments in the Indian Navy, the country is strengthening its armed forces through construction of technical facilities.





On Sunday, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy inspected the ongoing construction work of a missile testing range in Andhra Pradesh. Being built on a 154-hectare site, the facility will have a control centre, launch pads, and state-of-the-art communications systems.





“At least 1,000 people are working on building the project. The works are progressing at a brisk pace,” Sateesh said during his visit.







