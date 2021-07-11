



According to a tweet published by Loongnaval on July 8, 2021, new pictures of the Pakistan Navy's first type 054A/P frigate released. The frigate was launch in August 2020 by the Chinese Shipyard Hudong Zhonghua.





The Type 054A/P is an export and improved version of the Chinese-made Type 054 multi-role frigate which entered service with the Chinese Navy in 2007. It is a development of the Type 054 frigate, using the same hull but with improved sensors and weapons.





The Type 054A is a Chinese-made multi-role frigate manufactured by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard and Huangpu Shipyard. The first ship entered service with the Chinese navy in 2007.





The Type 054A is 140 meters long with a displacement of 4,000 tons full load. The ship has a range of over 4,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 18 knots.





The Type 054A is powered by a combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) propulsion system including four Shaanxi 16 PA6 STC diesel, each developing 5700 kW. The ship can reach a top speed of 27 knots with an estimated cruising range of 8,025 nautical miles (14,862 km). The ship has a crew of 165 people.





Type 054A Frigates are fitted with 32 VLS (Vertical Launch System) cells for HQ-16 surface to air missiles, 8x YJ-83 (export designation C-803) anti-ship missiles, a H/PJ-26 76mm main gun, two H/PJ12 seven-barrelled 30mm CIWS guns (for frigates 1 to 16 in the series) or H/PJ11 eleven-barrelled 30mm CIWS for new vessels starting with Huanggang (hull number 577) the seventeenth ship of the class. Two triple YU-7 torpedo launchers and anti-submarine rocket launchers are fitted for ASW warfare.







