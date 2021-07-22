



In an interesting development, Afghanistan's Vice-President Amrullah Saleh hit out at Pakistani Twitter trolls by posting the famous picture of the Pakistan Army's surrender to the Indian Army in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.





Sharing the picture on Twitter, Saleh said that Afghanistan does not have such a picture in its history and asserted that it won't have one in the future.





"We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have," said Saleh, who also headed the Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) from 2004 to 2010.





"Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away," the Afghan VP said referring to the rocket attacks that took place on Tuesday (20 July) while President Ashraf Ghani and others were offering Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.





"Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways," he said, referring to the picture.





The famous picture was taken while Pakistan Army's Lieutenant General A A K Niazi was signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka on 16 December 1971. India is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year commemorating the military victory of India over Pakistan.





India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, following which the top brass of the Pakistan Army in the then East Pakistan and 93,000 soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army.







