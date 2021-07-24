



Kabul: Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh gave a scathing reply to Pakistan trolls on social media on Wednesday (July 21, 2021) after giving evidence of Pakistan's help to the Taliban, a terror group. In fact, Saleh posted a picture of General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, in charge of Pakistan's Eastern Command, surrendering to India in the 1971 Indo-Pak war on his Twitter handle. This photo is often enough to tease Pak supporters.





Saleh posted the picture and wrote, 'We have not and will not have any such picture in history. Yes, for a while I was shaken when the rocket came out of our top and dropped a little away. So Pakistan's beloved Twitter attackers, the Taliban, and terrorism will not be able to heal the wounds of this photo, so find another way.' The photo posted by Saleh has received more than 23,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets by the time the news was written.

We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

However, many Pakistanis are happy with the wrong idea that they have never lost any war to India. In fact, when Ashraf Ghani was praying at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Bakrid in Kabul, there was a rocket attack. The Vice President had reacted strongly after which he was attacked by Pakistani trolls through Twitter. This historical picture posted by Saleh is dated December 16, 1971. The photograph was taken during the Bangladesh liberation struggle when senior Pakistani army officers surrendered before the Indian Army along with 93,000 soldiers in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). India celebrated its military victory over Pakistan as a 'Golden Victory Year.'







