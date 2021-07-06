



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (5 July) addressed the CoWin Global Conclave as India offered the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to the world to combat COVID19.





In line with India's philosophy of considering the whole world as one family, the Prime Minister said, Covid vaccination platform CoWin is being prepared to be made open source. Soon, it will be available to all countries.





PM Modi expressed the hope that guided by the approach of 'One Earth, One Health', humanity will certainly overcome this pandemic.





"The biggest lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that for humanity and the human cause, we have to work together and move ahead together. We have to learn from each other and guide each other about our best practices," said the Prime Minister.





Underlining India's Commitment to sharing experiences, expertise and resources with the global community, the Prime Minister also expressed India's eagerness to learn from international practices. Emphasizing the importance of technology in the fight against the pandemic, Modi said that software is one area in which there are no resource constraints.





He pointed out that with nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, the Prime Minister told the global audience it had been tested in the real world for speed and scale.





The Prime Minister informed that through CoWin, India had administered 350 million doses of Covid vaccines, including 9 million people in one day, a few days ago. Furthermore, he said vaccinated people do not need to carry around fragile pieces of paper to prove anything as it is all available in digital format.





The CoWIN platform is used to drive India's Covid-19 vaccine registration and appointment booking for all adults aged above 18. It also provides a comprehensive dashboard detailing the total inoculations' breakup so far across states, demographics, genders, and vaccine types.





The platform was developed by the Indian government and was launched in January this year to handle the world's largest vaccination drive. The government carried out several dry runs to test the application and then trained thousands of personnel to use it.





Around 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America and Africa have shown interest in using the platform.



