



Russia will be supplying 21 MiG-29 fighters to India, a spokesperson for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.





"The Indian Air Force staff received a tender request for the supply of 21 aircraft in 2021. The Russian side has transferred to Indian partners the commercial offer that is now being considered by the customer," Sputnik quoted spokesperson Valeria Reshetnikova as saying on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show.





Last year, the Defence Ministry gave its approval to the Indian Air Force to speedily procure 21 MiG-29 fighter jets besides 12 Sukhoi MK1 from Russia.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) had pushed a proposal to the government for acquiring new fighter aircraft, including 21 MiG-29s from Russia in June last year, as per the ANI news agency.





The 21 MiG 29s that the IAF is planning to acquire are from Russia and meet its requirement of new fighters. The IAF has carried out a study to check the airframe of the MiG-29s.





The Air Force has three squadrons of the MiG-29s -- a twin-engine single-seat air superiority fighter aircraft -- which have been undergoing upgrades for extended life and are considered reliable in the air defence roles.







