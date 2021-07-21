



The BrahMos missile had an initial flight range of 280 km. After India joined the missile technology control regime, its range was extended to 450 km





ZHUKOVSKY: The flight range of the Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic missile will be extended to 800 km, a source in the defence industry told TASS at the MAKS-2021 air show on Tuesday.





"There are plans to extend the BrahMos flight range to 800 km at the next stage of its upgrade," the source said.





TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.





As the source specified, the new Brahmos version has "a lot of new items". In particular, it features a new booster.





The BrahMos missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile’s first launch took place on June 12, 2001, from a coastal launcher. The missiles have been produced jointly by India and Russia.







