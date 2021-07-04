



Russia has offered to construct more advanced nuclear power plants (NPPs) at a fresh site other than Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu where its top civil nuclear official on Tuesday participated virtually in a concrete pouring ceremony for the reactor building for the fifth NPP





“We are ready to launch the serial construction of the state-of-the-art Generation III+ Russian-designed nuclear power units at a new site in India. It is stipulated by the existing agreements,” said ROSATOM Director General Alexey Likhachev at the virtual ceremony.





After signing the agreement in 2014 to construct units 3 & 4, India and Russia had agreed in 2017 to construct the next two units with the same design. The site at Kudankulam can accommodate six units.





“For many years the Kudankulam NPP construction project has been a symbol of close cooperation between Russia and India. However, we do not want to stop at what has already been achieved. Rosatom has all most advanced nuclear power technologies,” said Likhachev.







