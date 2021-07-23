



According to Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, the proposals for the supply of Ka-31 helicopters were sent to India in 2020





ZHUKOVSKY: Russia is waiting for the Indian Armed Forces’ decision on the purchase of Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopters, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 air show.





"The proposals for the supply of Ka-31 helicopters were sent to our Indian partners in 2020. Currently, we are waiting for a decision on conducting contract negotiations," he said.





India is one of the largest operators of Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopters.





The MAKS-2021 air show is running in Zhukovsky (Moscow Region) from July 20 to 25.







