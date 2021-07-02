Construction sites for missile silos in China (Planet Labs/Centre for Non-Proliferation Studies)



China could use the new silos to store its DF-41 missiles, which have an operational range of 12,000 km to 15,000 km.





Satellite images show China is building over 100 new silos in north-western China to house its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).





The ICBMs, equipped with nuclear warheads, will be stored in these silos to ensure their survivability in case of a first strike on China by another nuclear power like the United States.





The new ICBM silos are coming up close to the north-western city of Yumen in China’s Gansu province. The sites are spread over hundreds of square miles of arid terrain, satellite imagery studied by researchers at the James Martin Centre for Non-Proliferation Studies in the US suggests.





Researchers have identified 119 construction sites which have features mirroring those seen at existing launch facilities in China. If the missile silos that China is building in other parts of the country are added, the number goes up to 145.





Each of the 119 sites is separated from each other by a distance of over 3 kilometres. The ones which have been completed are covered with a dome-like covering, also seen at other Chinese missile silos.





