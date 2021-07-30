Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury and D Raja attend a virtual seminar hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday to observe the centenary of founding of the Communist Party of China





The participation of the Left Front leaders comes at a time when India and China are yet to restore ties over the situation along the Line of Actual Control.





A section of prominent Left Front leaders and a DMK parliamentarian participated in a virtual event at the Chinese embassy in Delhi on Tuesday to mark the centenary year celebration of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).





According to a media release issued by the embassy of the People's Republic of China, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's Lok Sabha MP D Raja, DMK parliamentarian S Senthilkumar and All India Forward Bloc central committee secretary G Devarajan attended the online seminar hosted by Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong and CPC's international department counsellor Du Xiaolin.





The participation of the Communist leaders comes at a time when India and China are closely watching each other over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indo-Pacific region.





The Chinese envoy chose the platform shared the Indian leaders to place its stand on Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where troops of both the countries clashed in June last year, leading to casualties on both sides.





He said that the frontier troops of both countries have disengaged in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso areas. "China-India relations are significant to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large. We should view and treat our bilateral relations from a more comprehensive and long-term perspective," Sun further said in the press statement.





The Chinese embassy event coincided with US secretary of state Antony Blinken's maiden visit to India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





Among issues that Blinken and Jaishankar discussed, China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and the LAC and a global effort to fight Covid-19 formed a significant part of the talks.





Claiming that the US has "wantonly interfered" in China's internal affairs and wielded the "big sticks of sanctions" against Chinese officials and companies, Sun said, "The US does not have the qualification to play the role of a 'human rights lecturer' from a higher position. While facing the challenge of the pandemic, the US has engaged in 'vaccine nationalism' by stockpiling vaccines far beyond its own population's needs, thus creating an 'immunisation gap' and causing a severe shortage of vaccines in developing countries."





Speaking on India-China tries, Sun called the two countries partners rather than rivals or enemies. "We need to help each other succeed instead of undercutting or even confronting each other. We should correctly view each other's strategic intentions, be committed to the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and mutual respect for each other's core interests," he said.





During the virtual event, the Chinese envoy said they received more than 1,500 congratulatory messages and letters on the CPC's centenary from over 600 political parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and the All India Forward Bloc, and organisations across 170 countries.







