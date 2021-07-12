



Balasore: The updated version of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ test fired off Odisha coast on Monday. The missile which has a target range of 400 kilometres was test fired from the launchpad number-5 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Chandipur in Balasore at 10.15 AM.





The missile, which is a medium-range supersonic missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land-based platforms, has been named after two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia.





BrahMos is considered to be the fastest supersonic missile in the world that can achieve a speed 2.8 times the speed of sound.





According to reports, the land attack version of BrahMos has the capability of cruising at 2.8 Mach speed and with the upgraded capability, the missile can hit targets at a range of upto 400 kilometers with precision.







