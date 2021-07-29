



During an hour-long meeting between Doval and Blinken, special attention was also laid on long-term measures to take the Indo-US relationship to the next level





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and global security.





They also discussed strategic issues of importance in security , defence, economic and technology-related sectors. During an hour-long meeting, special attention was also laid on long-term measures to take the Indo-US relationship to the next level.

I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values. pic.twitter.com/5NL2WiQ13o — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

Both Blinken and Doval exchanged views on contemporary and futuristic issues related to regional and global security .





Blinken arrived in India on Tuesday for two days and is expected to lay the groundwork for the Quad (India, Japan, Australia, the US) summit later this year in the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event. Blinken will meet PM Modi later today.





Blinken also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss wide-ranging issues such as the situation in Afghanistan, regional security concerns, Covid-19 response and boosting Indo-Pacific engagement were discussed. “A broad-based, multisectoral, global comprehensive strategic partnership. EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes US Secretary of State @SecBlinken,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a photograph of the two leaders.





Earlier in the day, Blinken met civil society leaders and said India and the US “share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony.”





Blinken’s India visit comes just days after US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman was in China.







