GSLV MK-III-D2 lifting off from launchpad, carrying GSAT-29





In today's FAQ, we write about the GSAT-29 satellite and how it is going to provide internet connectivity to the people living in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched communication satellite GSAT-29 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This particular mission was called the GSLV MK-III-D2 mission. The load carried by GSLV MK-III is called Geo Eye and it is expected to monitor sensitive regions along the borders. It is said that GSLV MK-III-D2 mission is the heaviest rocket created and lifted by ISRO till date.





We try to dig up more information about the communication satellite and its vehicle made in India by ISRO.





What Are The Features of The Communications Satellite GSAT-29?



GSAT-29 weighs about 3,423 kgs. and it is designed for a mission life of 10 years. It is a three stage heavy lift launch vehicle — two solid strap-ons as the first stage, a liquid propellant core as a second stage and a cryogenic as third stage. It has been fitted with several new technologies like Q/V ban payload, data transmission through optical communication link and is twice as capable as GSLV Mk-II.





What Are The Functions of GSAT-29 And Why Was It Launched?



GSAT-29 carries a unique high-resolution camera that is capable of tracking enemy ships in the Indian Ocean. This on-board camera itself is called the Geo-Eye. It will also aid agencies involved in the strategic and other surveillance along borders and sea routes.





With China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, Maldives, this Geo-Eye will help us plan proper strategies to keep the superpowers under check.





How Many Communication Satellites Are Made In India?



So far, India has made 33 communications satellites and GSAT-29 is the 33rd communications satellite of the lot. It is said to be a multi-beam and multi-band communications satellite. It has a capacity to provide internet connectivity in some of the remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir as well as regions in the North East. According to ISRO, it carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders that can meet the communication necessities of the people living in remote areas.





