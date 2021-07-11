



New Delhi: After failing to cope with the soldiers of the Indian Army in the extreme weather condition of eastern Ladakh, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China is now training its Tibetan troops for special operations in high altitude areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that China is trying to create a new special forces unit similar to India's Special Frontier Force (SFF) that will have several Tibetans, who have specialisation in mountain warfare.





The sources said that China's PLA recently also held an exercise for its Tibetan troops after going through a number of 'loyalty tests' including learning the mainland Chinese language and following their practices.





"The Tibetan troops of the Chinese Army are being trained for special operations and recently held drills in their rear areas," ANI quoted the sources as saying.





India and China were engaged in standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the deadly Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer.





Though the two sides have withdrawn troops from several friction points, they are yet to find solutions for de-escalating the tensions at several areas including the Hot Springs-Gogra heights.





The two sides, however, have held multiple rounds of talks at both military and diplomatic levels but without much yield except for the limited mutual withdrawal of men by both sides on both northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso.





Last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said that there can be no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian Army is prepared for all contingencies in the region.





He had also said that India is dealing with China in a "firm" and "non-escalatory" manner to ensure the sanctity of its claims in eastern Ladakh and that it was even open to initiating confidence-building measures.







