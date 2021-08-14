



Guwahati: Fourteen people have been arrested from 11 districts of Assam for allegedly putting up posts on social media and supporting the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and their return to power after 20 years, officials have said.





"A total of 14 people have been arrested so far in 11 districts of Assam, which includes one MBBS student of Hailakandi, studying in Tezpur Medical college, and two others," a senior police official added.





All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Md Fazlul Karim Qashimi is also among those arrested. He was suspended as the general secretary of the party after his arrest. One Assam police constable is also among the 14 people arrested.





"While some directly supported Taliban, some of them criticised India and the national media for not supporting Taliban. This could create communal tensions," the official said.





Those arrested were caught on the radar of the Assam Police's Cyber Cell that keeps constant vigil on social media networks; sources have said.





The Special Branch (SB) of Assam police is overseeing the operation.





The 14 people have been charged under the anti terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They have also been charged under various IPC sections for criminal conspiracy and hurting religious feelings.





Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.





"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.





According to police, at least 17 to 20 social media profiles have been found with posts backing Taliban and the terrorists' action in Afghanistan





Police said the posts were made from 11 districts in the state while three other profiles of people from Assam settled outside -- one each in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and in Mumbai.





Sources said they're trying to get more details on the three persons who are settled outside the state, and will forward the information to the Intelligence Bureau on their details.





Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has sparked major concerns across the world about the safety of locals as well as foreigners. Heart breaking visuals have captured the plight of locals desperate to escape the Taliban rule.







