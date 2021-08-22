



National Reconciliation Council chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai meet acting Taliban governor for Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansoor





The office of Abdullah Abdullah, chairman, National Reconciliation Council, said Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai had met with the acting Taliban governor for Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansoor, and discussed the priority of protecting people's lives and property





The office of Abdullah Abdullah, chairman, National Reconciliation Council, said Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai had met with the acting Taliban governor for Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansoor, and discussed the priority of protecting people's lives and property. A local news channel TOLO News said on Twitter.





Meanwhile, Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold talks with fellow group members and other politicians to intensify efforts to establish a new Afghan government.





A senior Taliban official told AFP, "He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up."





Baradar is the chief of the Taliban's political office. The Taliban leader took a C17 aircraft from Qatar and chose to land in the group's spiritual birthplace Kandahar on Tuesday night. The city was the capital of the group during its first time in power in the 90s.





After his return, the Taliban announced its rule would be "different" this time.





A controversial figure in the Taliban, Baradar was arrested in 2010 in Pakistan but was released from prison three years ago at the request of the former Trump administration as it prepared to open peace talks with the militant group.



