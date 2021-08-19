



Till today, his whereabouts were unknown. There were speculations that he had fled to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan or Oman





Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the UAE. This was confirmed by UAE in a brief statement. It said that the country is hosting Ghani on "humanitarian grounds". Ghani fled Afghanistan amid a Taliban takeover.





"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," said UAE in a brief statement.





On Sunday (August 15), as Taliban closed in on Kabul, Ghani fled Afghanistan. The insurgent shortly walked into the Afghan capital without any resistance from Afghan National Army.





In a Facebook post, Ghani said the "Taliban have won" and that he fled to avoid a "flood of bloodshed".





This would not be the first time that the oil-rich Gulf country opens its arms to former leaders and their relatives, now persona non grata in their country.





In 2017, the emirate of Dubai hosted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.





Spain's king Juan Carlos went into self-exile in the UAE in August last year as questions mounted over the origins of his fortune, and the UAE was Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto's home during her eight years in exile before she was assassinated in her home country in 2007.





The UAE is one of three nations, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which recognised the previous Taliban regime, which ruled from 1996 to 2001.





(With inputs from Agencies)



