



Beheshta Arghand, a female television anchor, interviewed the Taliban official on camera on Tuesday in the channel's studio, asking about the situation in Kabul and the Taliban's house searches in the capital.





Women journalists were also seen reporting live from Kabul's streets.





Since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, women have been conspicuously absent from all major Afghan news networks.







