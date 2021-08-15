



Speaking exclusively to news agency ANI, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen said that India has been helping the Afghan people or national projects.





“We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national and infrastructure projects and anything that’s for Afghanistan’s development, reconstruction and economic prosperity for people,” he said.





He further denied that the Taliban has ties with Pakistan-based terror groups calling the allegations “baseless”.





“They are not based on ground realities but on basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals,” he added.





After a series of decisive Taliban victories in Afghanistan, many countries have started closing their embassies in the region. From the United States to Denmark, several western countries have started evacuating their staff from the war-torn country.





Now, the Taliban has assured them that there is no danger from their side to diplomats and embassy staff.





Shaheen told ANI that they won’t target any embassy or diplomat.







